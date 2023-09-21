Fall color continues to take shape here in New York State as we enter late September, particularly in the Adirondacks.

Heading through the next several days, the expansion of fall foliage will be aided by the continuation of cool nights across our region. Fall colors should start to appear over just about all of Central New York through the middle of next week.

Here are some more specific reports provided the New York Department of Economic development:

In the Adirondacks, foliage spotters from Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab Lake in Franklin County predict up to midpoint of change for the coming weekend, with 45-50% color transition. Shades of pineapple, dandelion, turnip, apricot, tangerine, cranberry, avocado and sporadic scarlet will transform the landscape. The repeat of last year’s sweltering summer coupled with no frost and plenty of rain have created a slow, muted transition this year, with spotters awaiting an explosion of magnificent hues. In Saranac Lake, spotters expect about 25% change, with a muted mix of green and yellow leaves, along with isolated pops of red, especially along the waterfront.

Herkimer County foliage spotters in Old Forge predict foliage may reach midpoint of change with up to 40% transition dominated by dark reds and burgundy, along with some yellow, gold and emerging orange. There is still a significant number of green leaves.

In Essex County, spotters reporting from Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay, and Au Sable Forks predict up to 35% change this weekend with average shades of deep purple along with muted red and orange, plus some shades of green shifting to yellow and gold. Observers at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area are predicting 15% change with a mix of bright green, red, purple, yellow, and orange leaves. Spotters in Lake Placid expect 15% change, with touches of yellow in lower elevations and some reds and yellows in higher elevations. Reports from Newcomb predict just under 15% foliage change, with muted to average shades of red and orange, along with darker shades of red and purple.

Hamilton County spotters reporting from Lake Pleasant predict 20% leaf change this weekend with increasing shades of red and orange leaves of average brilliance. Reports from Long Lake predict 10% transition with some muted yellow leaves and individual maple trees showing red.

In the Finger Lakes, Livingston County observers in Geneseo expect up to 10% transition this weekend, with hints of red and yellow leaves. Foliage reports coming in from Rochester and the surrounding Monroe County area predict 5-10% change, with smaller trees beginning to show some yellow and red leaves of average brilliance. Larger trees like maples, oaks, and locusts remain green. Shrubs like burning bush are turning red at the tips, and there is plenty of golden rod, but no asters.

In Ontario County, foliage spotters in Victor expect less than 10% change, with most leaves still green. In Tompkins County, foliage spotters in Ithaca predict less than 10% change with hints of yellow and orange beginning to pop. Most reports coming in from the Syracuse area in Onondaga County predict less than 5% transition, with pockets of foliage near 10% change and mostly yellow leaves.

In Central New York, southern Herkimer County foliage spotters in Herkimer predict up to 20% foliage change with some muted yellow and orange leaves. In Broome County, spotters in Binghamton are projecting up to 10% change this weekend with some slight seasonal color emerging. Oneida County reports from Utica expect a little over 5% transition, with yellow leaves of average brilliance just beginning to appear.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, observers checking in from Alexandria Bay in Jefferson County predict more than 20% foliage change this weekend with yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance. In St. Lawrence County, spotters in Madrid predict 10% change with muted splashes of seasonal color throughout. Spotters in Oswego County predict more than 5% change, with occasional bright pops of red and orange in trees in the northern portion of the county.

You can go to the I Love NY website for additional spotter reports