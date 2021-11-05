Fall Leaves: Peak color in the Finger Lakes

The ninth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we start November!

November 3rd – November 9th and most areas are near or past peak. “Peak” is defined as the best overall appearance the foliage will have during the season. Foliage has been very uneven this year.

Adirondacks (Past Peak)

Catskills (Past Peak)

Central New York (Past Peak)

Finger Lakes (Peak)

Auburn, 80 percent

Rushville, 85 percent

Montour Falls, 85 percent

Watkins Glen, 85 percent

Elmira, 95 percent

Canandaigua, 95 percent

Burnet Park, 70 percent

Syracuse University, 70 percent

Penn Yan, 65 percent

Geneseo, 60 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region (Mostly Past Peak)

Oswego County- Wind and rain have taken a toll. But with many bare tree areas, there are still some muted red and orange leaves in the north.

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.