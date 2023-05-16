SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It was a great start to the week, but a big, temporary change is on the way. Find out how cool it gets, and the chances of frost below…

Dry weather stretch continues…

For the 9th day in a row there was no measurable rain in CNY on Tuesday. Quite a change from the soggy weather the first week of the month.

In the wake of a Tuesday evening cold front, yet another strong area of high pressure builds in out of Canada and controls our weather the rest of the week with a late week warm up!

Jacket weather and frost return midweek

Behind Tuesday evening’s cold front, temperatures drop into the upper 30s to low 40s for most tonight, but readings probably fall closer to freezing across the North Country and Tug Hill where a Freezing Warning is in effect late tonight into the start of Wednesday.

Temperatures are not going to recover much on Wednesday only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s, or 15 to 20 degrees below normal! What is more remarkable is this happens with mostly sunny skies.

This unseasonably chilly air mass blowing in on a gusty northwest wind Tuesday night into Wednesday likely sets the stage for a bit of frost for a few Wednesday morning, but more of a widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Any significant rain in the foreseeable future?

In addition to the frosty chill midweek, the rain chances are non-existent the rest of this week. So not only will you need to protect your plants from frost, but you’ll also need to water the newly planted vegetation to get them off on the right foot.

The next best chance of seeing rain in CNY won’t arrive until this weekend thanks to a slow-moving storm system and its cold front.

At this time, it appears the second half of the weekend is going to be best for outdoor activities. More details to come.