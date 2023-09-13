SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cooler and less humid weather has returned to Central New York and more of the same is headed our way…

More of a fall-like feel ahead

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth for the first part of September, including almost achieving our first heat wave of 2023 last week, the feel of fall builds in for the rest of the week.

Temperatures drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s overnight and this cool air blowing in on west-northwest wind combined with a trough of low pressure should produce some lake clouds and a few showers east and southeast of Lake Ontario near and just north of the Thruway and Syracuse.

After some lake clouds and a couple of showers are around to start Thursday, we believe more sun develops heading into the midday and afternoon hours as high pressure builds in. Thursday is breezy and cool despite more sun developing with highs only reaching the mid-60s.

Cool, but good for the Bananas…

Grab a jacket, hoodie and or fleece/blanket if you are lucky enough to have tickets to watch the Savannah Bananas game at NBT Bank Stadium Thursday evening.

The sky will be clear to partly cloudy Thursday evening and temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly near and after sunset as the wind settles amongst the dry air. Enjoy CNY!

Perfection!

After a cool Thursday night under a mainly clear sky as lows drop into the 40s for many, including Syracuse for the first time since June 5th, temperatures rebound nicely with abundant sunshine Friday!

Highs to end the week should climb back into the low 70s with light winds. This is great news for any outdoor plans you may have, including the kickoff to Festa Italiana! 😊

CNY pampered this weekend?

We should stay in the 70s for highs this weekend with sunshine filtered by high clouds Saturday compliments of Hurricane Lee. Consider ourselves lucky here in CNY, because our friends to the east in New England, especially Eastern New England, will likely deal with more significant impacts from ‘Lee’.

The end of the weekend is expected to feature some more sun and highs warming to near 75.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.