SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – High pressure that brought us the nice weather over the weekend and start of the new week will continue to spoil us through at least most of this week! What does this mean? The details are below…

It has been a great start to October, but if you are curious to see how the numbers crunched out for September click here.

Mild and tranquil tonight

It’s a nice evening and mild for early October standards tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky with lows in the 50s for most, but 40s in the normally chillier spots south and east of Syracuse. Watch out for areas of dense fog developing late tonight too.

Summer in October continues

The extended period of sunny, dry, and warm weather is expected to take us almost up to the end of this week! Temperatures remain well above average, especially by day, and there will be at least another three days where highs in Syracuse are well above 80 degrees! Yes, 80 degree summer time warmth in October!

Records to be challenged…

The highs some 20 degrees above normal much of this first week of October will push us into record territory the next few days as you can see below.

While not in range of summer mugginess, the humidity is expected to be up this week too with dew points at or a bit above 60 degrees.

This summery weather is going to last a while, but changes are coming. When do the rain chances go up, and a more October feel come about?? Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.