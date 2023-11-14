SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a chilly, gray and a little damp Tuesday, but we have good news about the weather the next couple of days! Find out all about it below…

From frost to thunder Monday! Why was the thunder so loud Monday evening?

Turns chillier tonight, but it’s nice and quiet

High pressure building in from the west tonight provides CNY with mainly clear skies giving way to some high clouds. Lows will be chillier, upper 20s to low 30s as a result of less clouds overnight.

Also, watch for areas of fog developing overnight mainly north and east of Syracuse which may produce a bit of black ice on untreated surfaces late tonight into the start of Wednesday.

Have the shades ready midweek?

High pressure slides south and east of the region midweek resulting in plenty of dry time and some sunshine Wednesday and Thursday! We will call them the co-picks of the week!

Warming up again

With the help of sunshine, a southerly breeze and warmer air mass building in Wednesday and Thursday will lead to highs warming well into the 50s Wednesday, and then closer to 60 Thursday and probably above 60 to end the week!

Next chance of rain?

By weeks end you may want to have the umbrella handy when some rain tries pushing into CNY with the next cold front come late Friday afternoon and night.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.