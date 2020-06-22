First heat wave for Syracuse in almost 3 years?!

Summer 2020 has certainly started off feeling like it with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the low 90s in Syracuse! After Sunday’s high of 90° that makes it four 90+ degree days so far in 2020, and 3 in June! We average about 9 days of 90+° a year so we about halfway there already and summer just officially began Saturday evening!

This stat may surprise you. If Syracuse reaches 90+ degrees Monday, which it looks like will happen, it will be the first time since September 25th – 27th, 2017 that we’ve felt a heat wave in Syracuse!

Not only do we think we will make it 3 consecutive 90+ degree days, but there’s a distinct possibility of a 4th day in a row of 90+° temperatures with Tuesday expected to remain hot and sticky. We are not expecting a fifth day in a row though thanks to a Tuesday evening/night cold front.

