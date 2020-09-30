First month of fall is in the books with some interesting numbers

What a great September it was for outdoor activities and overall it was quite comfortable too with a nice mix of cool and warm days and plenty of sunshine too. Even some nice foliage started popping through the last week or so of the month, especially up north across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks where in some locales peak colors were already popping through the last weekend of September!

We only had 6 days during the whole month that featured measurable rainfall in Syracuse! The warmest reading was 88 on the 9th and the coolest temperature measured was 34 on the morning of the 19th and 21st which did produce areas of frost for many and a killing freeze for parts of CNY too. By the way, the 34° on the 19th tied a record set back in 1943 and broke the record of 35° set back in 1973. The coolest daytime high felt was 60 back on the 19th. Yes, surprisingly we did not add to the 90 degree count in September after feeling 90+ degrees 21 days this past summer!

The average temperature for September was 63.8°, or 1.8° above normal in Syracuse. Big surprise, another month of above average temperatures. The last time a month was cooler than average was May.

Rainfall in September was quite sparse as many are aware, but how dry was it? At the start of September much of Central New York was not labeled as dry/drought, but by the end of the month this changed for the region due to the lack of rain for over two weeks between the 13th and 29th of the month! This led to abnormally dry conditions across much of the area, while the Southern Finger Lakes and Northern NY were considered to be in a moderate drought. There was only just over an inch and a half of rain the entire month in Syracuse, or over two inches below average for September!

Prior to Tuesday, September 29th, it was the driest September on record, but the last two days of the month tallied up just over an inch together which put September 2020 in 18th driest place tie.

Lastly, interesting to note, the stretch from June 1st through September 30th (last 4 months) ended up being ranked as the second warmest stretch in Syracuse’s history!

Will October follow suit with the warmth and dryness?? Something tells me no when it comes to precipitation but we shall see with temperatures. Also, keep in mind that the average first snowflakes in to fly in Syracuse is around the 19th of the month.