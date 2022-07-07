SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — As we get into the heart of the summer season both farmers and gardeners look for that perfect amount of rainfall for crops and flowers.

But the rain has been hard to come by so far as we enter the second week of July.

That late June/early July dry spell may have stressed your lawns a bit but so far much of Central New York is not in any drought conditions.

However, that is not the case for Western New York.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released July 7th, the majority of WNY is now included in the “Abnormally Dry” area of the state joining parts of the Genesee Valley and the Finger Lakes. This is considered “pre-drought”, but not quite at drought levels just yet.

US Drought Monitor as of 7/5/22

When you look at the bigger picture over the entire country, the multi-year drought shows up over the Southwest United States. You may have heard of record low water levels on Lake Mead recently and before the end of summer, long-range conservation plans are likely to be proposed for parts of this region.

This drought data comes from the Drought Mitigation Center in Nebraska through several government agencies such as NOAA and the Department of Agriculture