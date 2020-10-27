FORECAST: Chilly and still damp this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

It does not look like there will be much rain around through 3 or 4 this afternoon, but late this afternoon into the evening a disturbance will move through and trigger some rain showers and possibly even a little higher terrain snow mainly over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Highs this afternoon will likely only reach the mid-40s.

TONIGHT:

Any mainly rain showers will taper to a bit of drizzle and mist near and after midnight. There will probably also be a few lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers east of Lake Ontario overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

It will be a gloomy start with just a bit of patchy drizzle/mist and few lingering lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers east of Lake Ontario. We believe we will see some clearing during the afternoon take place as high pressure builds in. A southwest breeze kicks up too and highs should make it up to around 55 with enough sunshine. Yes, Wednesday is still looking like the nicest day of the week.

WATCHING LATE WEEK PERIOD…

Beyond Wednesday we are watching an upper level low and the remnants of Hurricane Zeta that is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Wednesday night. These two systems will work into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later Thursday into Friday and likely deliver some significant precipitation… even snow.

