FORECAST: Morning snow transitions to rain, wind really picks up

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

A wet slushy snow will make the morning commute a little sloppy. Plan for a few extra minutes.

Higher elevations, especially for northern Oneida and Lewis counties will see the heaviest snow today. The end result will likely be higher snow totals of 5 or 6 inches. This is why there is a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties.

Elsewhere in the lower elevations including Syracuse will only accumulation a slushy coating up to an inch or so of snow. The higher terrain near and east of I-81 can expect about 1-3” of snow and a glazing of ice possible.

Any snow/mix will quickly change to some rain showers for most by mid to late morning Tuesday as a warm front sneaks through.

Highs for much of CNY Tuesday will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s with a gusty south wind. Winds will be strongest on Tuesday across the Watertown area into the Tug Hill region where gusts could reach 50 mph at times. These winds will probably cause a little blowing and drifting snow and maybe a few power outages.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will turn colder later Tuesday night thanks to another cold front expected to move through. As the air turns colder late Tuesday night there will be a little lake effect snow developing, especially north of Syracuse. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

A band of lake snow will swing through CNY Wednesday and possibly produce a quick, light accumulation for many. It will be brisk and colder Wednesday with highs around 30 and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.