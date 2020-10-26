FORECAST: Stays damp and chilly the rest of your Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

The new work week will start gray, chilly and damp with some rain showers and drizzle. Highs will only be within a few degrees of 50. So yes, it will be quite raw to start the new week.

Rainfall amounts should range from about a quarter an inch to a half an inch if not a bit more through Monday evening across CNY.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and areas of drizzle and fog will likely be around tonight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TUESDAY:

It does not look like there will be much rain around Tuesday, but with all the lingering low level moisture we believe there will be lots of clouds, and a light northwest chilly breeze that will likely produce a few light lake showers/drizzle for the morning and midday. Overall though there will be less rain around compared to Monday.

Late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening a disturbance will move through and trigger some rain showers and possibly even a little higher terrain snow.

Highs Tuesday will likely only reach the mid to upper 40s.

The nicest day of the week still looks like it will occur on Wednesday.

