Temperatures rose into the 40s Friday morning; warmest day for a week or more

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yes, there is some wind. Even a little snow and rain (although it’s moving out of CNY Friday morning). Most importantly though, temperatures are in the upper 30s and might even tickle the low 40s for high temperatures for Friday, February 5.

Enjoy it.

The arctic hounds are set to be released.

Friday will likely be the mildest day for awhile, giving us a reprieve from the cold and snow.

The planning forecast from the Storm Team has high temperatures struggling to reach 20° next week!

Just a heads up, if you’re wishing for mild weather, the news doesn’t improve into the middle of February.

It is good news if you are a winter sports enthusiast as we head toward Valentine’s week. Which coincides with the school break week.

Here is the forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for the next 6 to 10 days.

Get ready for the next blast of winter weather. It’s uncertain whether we will see any big snows in Central New York, but the cold will certainly be felt.