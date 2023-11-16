SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –We had a beauty Thursday across central New York, but things are getting ready to change! Find out all about it, and when things change below…

We stay mild, but changes start to occur Friday

It turns out breezy and mild overnight Thursday night across central New York. Temperatures initially dropped quickly into the 40s and even 30s during the evening but as the southerly winds pick up overnight our temperatures are on the rise. For many, we are starting Friday in the 50s.

With that mild start along with some sun and dry weather in the morning we should head into the low 60s again Friday in Syracuse. That is more than 10 degrees above normal.

Unfortunately, any sun we see during the morning fades quickly and gives way to some rain after 1 or 2 pm and that continues right into Friday night ahead and with a strong cold front.

A gusty wind and chill return for the weekend

Much of Saturday looks to be dry after a few lingering rain/snow showers start the day, but it’s going to be brisk and much colder with highs only in the low to mid 40s, and wind chills in the 30s. We may see some sun poke out though Saturday afternoon with any luck, which would be nice.

Another disturbance aloft and cold front down at the ground blows in and through late Saturday night into Sunday morning with some snow and rain followed by a little lake snow late Sunday morning and afternoon.

Sunday is a blustery day too, with highs only within a couple degrees of 40, and much of the day will probably be spent in the 30s with a gusty wind over 30 mph at times making it feel more like the 20s! So be sure to bundle up if you’ll be venturing out Sunday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.