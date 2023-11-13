SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Central New York went from the coldest morning since March to thunderstorms that could rival a mid-summer! What’s up with that in November?

A cold front moved through central New York Monday night a along with cool air aloft are causing late fall thunderstorms.

Here’s why the thunder sounded extra loud

Normally temperatures decrease as you go up in height into the atmosphere, but not always. When temperatures increase with height that’s called an inversion. It’s when there is a warm layer of air above a colder layer at the surface.

The thunder, which would normally rise up through the lower atmosphere, bounced off the ‘inversion’ back down to the ground enhancing the sound and causing it to ‘roll’ on for an extended period of time.

T-storms in November are rare in Syracuse and there have not been any reports of storms this second to last month of the year since 2017.