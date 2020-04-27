Live Now
GALLERY: Higher elevations southeast of Syracuse saw up to a foot of snow Sunday night

by: Marangeli Lopez

Hensonville, N.Y. (Credit: Casey Gannon)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite it being the end of April, some upstate communities woke up to winter weather Monday morning.

According to snow total reports gathered by the NEWS10 storm tracker team, come counties saw anywhere from 2″ to 12.” Several counties are seeing power outages in their communities. National Grid crews are on site working to restore power.

Here’s a gallery of images submitted by our viewers Monday morning:

  • Austerlitz, NY (Credit: Gary Campbell)
  • Hensonville, N.Y. (Credit: Casey Gannon)
  • Jefferson, N.Y. (Credit: Cynthia Curtis)
  • Schoharie, N.Y. (Credit: Kristin Jeffrey)
  • Northville, N.Y. (Credit: Nate Venner-Van Sleet)
  • Delanson, N.Y. (Credit: Liz Terry-Dolder)
  • West Berne, Albany County (Credit: Jarrett Carroll)
  • Averill Park, N.Y. (Credit: Deric Gouveia)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

