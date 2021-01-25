Get ready for a snowy Tuesday in Central New York

A woman with a dog walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. MMeteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team is telling us to be prepared for a widespread snowfall Tuesday.

It will not be the worse snow ever. But given our relatively quiet winter weather this season, we really haven’t seen this type of snowy day in Central New York this winter.

The morning commute is fine. According to Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske, the snow will arrive in the Syracuse area sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Of course, that means sooner over the Finger Lakes and a little later for areas north and east of Syracuse.

Temperatures in the 20s, means the snow will have no trouble accumulating and roads will get slippery through the day.

Tuesday evening’s commute will be slow and slippery.

This is a widespread snowfall we all will see. This is not localized lake effect snow.

How much?

NewsChannel 9 Snow Forecast ending 9 p.m. Tuesday 1/26/2021

Amounts are less over the Finger Lakes where some mixed precipitation could occur.

Behind this widespread snowfall, the steadier snow will taper to flurries Tuesday night and Wednesday.