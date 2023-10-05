SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our ‘Second Summer’ is coming to an end across central New York as changes are on the horizon. The details are below…

Final taste of summer ending

After setting a record high temperature for the month of October in Syracuse on Wednesday, we tied the record high Thursday.

There won’t be any more 80s in our near future, however, with temperatures getting set to drop into the 50s by the end of the weekend.

Another mild night

Tonight is likely be even milder than past nights with lows probably not dropping below 60 degrees for many thanks to a breeze and some clouds. For some, that might be warm enough to turn on the AC or at the very least the ceiling fan.

The increase in wind also means less river valley fog than what we’ve seen the last few days.

Change is coming…

The remarkable stretch of warm weather (which actually started at the end of last week) shows signs of coming to an end.

A cold front is approaching us on Friday. There are more clouds around but enough breaks in the morning to allow us to warm into the mid, perhaps upper 70s by early afternoon. As the front gets closer to us in the afternoon our chances for showers increase.

Wet start to the weekend

As the cold front moves through central New York Friday night and Saturday morning expect some steady, perhaps, heavy rain. In Syracuse there could be .75” to 1.00” of rain by midday Saturday. Since it has been very dry around here the last three weeks, we don’t expect any widespread flooding, but there could be some localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Some of our fall leaves have dropped already so storm drains could be clogged.

After midday Saturday look for our precipitation to become more scattered

Lake effect returns??

Friday’s cold front is the leading edge to a couple of surges of cooler air that build in for the weekend. It will be a rather rude awakening for central New York. Saturday’s high barely makes it into the low 60s and Sunday we stay in the 50s!

This cool air is coming over Lake Ontario so we would expect lake effect rain showers through the day Sunday, especially from Syracuse north. This wet weather is accompanied by a gusty west to southwest wind. While the air this weekend is much cooler, it is still too warm for any snow to mix in.

The cool and blustery weather last into early next week.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.