Hacks for dealing with the time change this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- If you look at the weekend forecast, we have a lot of sunshine expected! But something else is going to happen with the sun. On Sunday it’s going to set before 5 o’clock.

Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end and we will be experiencing the time of year with the shortest amount of daylight. When this change happens, many of us feel sleepy and sluggish.

Dr. Susan Albers with the Cleveland Clinic says, “Seasonal Affective Disorder is often caused by changes in our circadian rhythm, that internal natural clock that runs our sleep, our mood and our appetite. When there is a shift in the season and our access to daylight, our bodies struggle to adjust to the new light and time frame.”

So, when you set your clocks back this weekend, there are a few things you should keep in mind to prevent changes in your mood and your sleeping and eating habits.



Dr. Albers says, “Staying true to a routine is key to dealing with seasonal affective disorder. Going to sleep at the same time each night, getting up at the same time each morning, our bodies love consistency and routine.”



If the dark weather has you down, try creating your own sunshine with a light therapy box, Vitamin D supplements or exercising.

We can’t change the weather, but the Storm Team will try to bring some brightness to your days when we can!