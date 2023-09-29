SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We dealt with clouds and even some rain Friday but may be a while before it returns to central New York. Details are below…

Drying out but clouds linger

While it was a drier afternoon Friday over central New York, a few showers linger this evening east of Syracuse. After midnight those showers come to an end.

Clouds are tougher to budge and late at night there could be some fog that forms, too. Lows are in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Winning Weekend!

If you have any plans Saturday, you will need some patience. No, it won’t be raining but we think clouds and fog from the overnight are a bit stubborn. For some, it may take until midday for skies to brighten.

In the afternoon our skies become mostly sunny, and temperatures rise into the mid 70s.

Look for more sunshine and temperatures closer to 80 degrees on Sunday!

This is all due to an area of high pressure that initially stretches from the Great Lakes into the Northeast.

What does that mean for us?

Summer Re-wind

Look for an extended period of sunny, dry and warm weather taking us almost up to the end of next week. Temperatures end up well above normal and there could be three or four days where the temperature in Syracuse exceeds 80 degrees! That will push us into record territory for early October.

While not in range of summer mugginess, the humidity is also expected to be up next week with dew points around 60 degrees.

This summery weather is likely to last a while. When might it rain next? Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.