SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Our weekend kicks off with more hot temperatures across Central New York, but will skies remain dry?

SATURDAY:

We can look forward to a good deal of sunshine to kick off the weekend! Temperatures will be warm too as we could approach 90 by Saturday afternoon. The only thing that might interrupt our nice Saturday is a few spotty showers/storms into the afternoon and early evening.

Showers and storms will diminish close to sunset.

SUNDAY:

It is another warm and increasing humid day on Sunday, but a triggering mechanism to cause more widespread showers and storms (a cold front) is still to our west. Showers and storms look to be scattered again Sunday afternoon. With a few extra clouds it should end up just a bit cooler than Saturday.

With the lack of rain, The U.S. Drought Monitor does have areas south of Syracuse and the Finger Lakes region under the ‘Abnormally Dry’ or ‘Moderate Drought’ status. Any rain in these areas will be beneficial, even if it falls over the weekend.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The chances for showers and storms increase heading into the first part of next week due to a weak cold front slowly approaching from the west. The severe weather threat looks to be low Monday and Tuesday. Expect conditions to be rather muggy on Monday too, but the humidity will decrease towards the midweek.

The first part of next week won’t be as warm as this weekend either because of the added cloud cover and increasing coverage of showers and storms.