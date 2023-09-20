SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature pampered us in CNY with incredible weather Wednesday, but can we keep it going the rest of the week and weekend??

A bit frosty for a few overnight

High pressure overhead tonight produces a mainly clear sky, and little to no wind which means a perfect night for radiational cooling (escaping/radiating of heat to outer space).

This will result in lows dropping to between 40 and 45 for the majority of CNY, including Syracuse. However, in the normally colder spots northeast and possibly a bit southeast of Syracuse, temperatures dropping to near 35° may very well cause some frost to develop. For this reason, a Frost Advisory is in effect for areas up towards the Tug Hill and Adirondacks tonight into the start of Thursday.

Mother Nature’s pampering in CNY continues

High pressure overhead midweek looks to stay in control of our weather with plenty of sunshine expected through at least the end of the week, and possibly somewhat into the weekend too!

This is great news for any outdoor activities/chores you’d like to get done the rest of this week probably into Saturday too. This would include anyone’s walk/tailgating for the Syracuse Army game on Saturday morning at the JMA Wireless Dome for the noon kickoff!

Comfortable by day, cool by night

After most of CNY drops into the upper 30s to mid-40s Wednesday night, we expect highs to warm into the mid-70s Thursday and Friday before cooling back towards 70 over the weekend as we watch a developing storm closely near the coast.

The nights will be crisp and cool, 40s and low 50s, which should really help get those fall colors going!

Any rain in sight???

If there is going to be any rain in the next seven days, it is likely going to occur later Saturday afternoon into the start of Sunday. Low pressure forms off the Southeast coast by Friday. While not a true topical system, it will have lots of moisture and should start tracking north near the coast heading into the weekend.

There are some question marks as to how far north this low and how close its rain comes to central New York. Whether that happens ultimately is going to be determined by the strength of high pressure to our north. For that reason, there is a bit of uncertainty in the forecast over the weekend, so you’ll want to keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.