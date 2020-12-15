How much snow is expected by midday Thursday in Central New York?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team has their updated snowfall map for the upcoming winter storm.

The trend has been for the higher snow totals to shift north. That is why snowfall amounts have been adjusted higher for Central New York by Thursday morning. This includes Syracuse.

Winter Storm Watches are now in effect for counties south of Syracuse.

This is not localized lake effect snow, but instead a widespread snowfall that we all will see.

The weather will remain quiet through Wednesday evening’s commute. After 7 p.m. Wednesday, light snow will arrive in our area and fall heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Right now the biggest impact from the storm will occur around sunrise Thursday.

The weather will be much better and less snowy Thursday afternoon.