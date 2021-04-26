How rare is it for April to have as much or more snow than March in Syracuse?

So it is quite rare for Syracuse to be in third place in the Golden Snowball Award race near the end of the season! What else is unusual is how much snow fell in March compared to what has fallen in April in Syracuse.

That’s right! Syracuse only measured 4.6″ of snow in the month of March, or 7th least snowiest March on record. April on the other hand has been a little snowier than average with 4.3″ of snow thus far, or the 24th snowiest April on record. The average amount of snowfall for the month of April in Syracuse is 3″. With that said, we’ve basically have picked up as much snow in April as in March which doesn’t happen that often. How rare is it for April to have about the same or more than March?

Syracuse has only had less snow in March than April in the same year occur 5 times, and only 3 times with about the same since 1950! So 8 times in 72 years which is about 10 percent of the time is all! The biggest discrepancy with April vs. March snowfall was back in 1983 when Syracuse received 16.4″ of snow compared to just about half that much in March!

The least snowy March April combo occurred just 11 years ago when only a trace of snow was measured in both March and April 2010! May that year ended up being snowier than both March and April with a whopping tenth of an inch!

Right now the chances look slim that April will end up snowier than March this year, but we can’t totally rule out a bit more snow right before the calendar flips to May late Friday/Friday night in CNY. Stay tuned.