BE PREPARED: How to prepare and deal with high heat and humidity

Central New York doesn’t often experience high heat and humidity for long stretches, but once in a while it does happen. This week is going to be that once in a while occasion as we are expecting many days ahead to be 90° or higher.

Typically what results in the hottest, most humid weather in CNY is when a Bermuda High sets up. This is when an area of high pressure establishes itself aloft and down at the ground near the island of Bermuda. This equates to great beach and pool days!

The heat and humidity that will be over CNY this week can take a toll on you, especially if you have to be out working in it. Your body will try to cool itself by sweating and evaporation process, but when it’s as humid as it’s going to be the moisture, sweat, on your skin doesn’t evaporate as readily. This can lead to your body overheating and serious health problems can occur if you don’t recognize the signs and take care of yourself.

If you don’t have an air conditioner where you reside try to stay on the lowest floor of your home and use a fan if you have one to circulate the air. Also, if you have to work outside during the afternoon and early evening time frame or don’t have air conditioning where you live do what you can to stay cool and hydrated. Below are some tips on how to help stay cooler and safe…

The symptoms below are signs that you could be experiencing heat exhaustion and or even heat stroke.