SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Gusty winds occurred across central New York Tuesday night along with the North Country and parts of western New York. In some cases they were hurricane force!

Here are the latest reports:

Watertown (Airport) 78 mph Dunkirk 74 mph Penn Yan 72 mph Buffalo 70 mph Belleville (Jefferson Cty) 70 mph Harrisburg (Lewis Cty) 63 mph Waterloo 58 mph Scipio Center 58 mph Tully 57 mph Ithaca 51 mph Syracuse 45 mph