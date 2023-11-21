SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Will our holiday travel plans be impacted by the weather over the next few days? Find out all the details below…

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for areas northeast of Syracuse overnight as you can see below…

Any mix changes to just rain showers overnight

Central New York will see just scattered lighter showers overnight as temperatures rise out of the 30s and into the 40s for many late tonight/early Wednesday. As the temperatures continue to rise the threat for freezing or rain northeast of Syracuse drops off.

No to shabby for travelers Wednesday

Only scattered lighter rain showers linger Wednesday, especially during the morning as drier air gradually work in during the day. For many, the afternoon is dry although clouds are stubborn.

Highs for the big travel day rise into the mid-40s. This is great news for all the travelers in and around CNY!

For more on the holiday travel forecast, click here.

A typical Thanksgiving weather-wise

It looks like the drier weather holds into Thanksgiving Day itself, which is good news. Can we manage some sun? That is a tougher sell.

There is still quite a bit of moisture left in the lower atmosphere which makes us believe that there are just a few breaks to sun from Syracuse north. There are signs that the clouds could thin out a bit more south of Syracuse and back into the Finger Lakes.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.