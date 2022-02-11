SYRACUSE, TV (WYSR-TV)—We’ve had a recent fling with some spring-like weather after a cold and somewhat snowy stretch of weather.

The winter enthusiasts have lucked out with great weekends that have been cold enough and snowy enough to enjoy the outdoors.

But, that may change the second half of this month.

Even though Syracuse is running more than three feet of snow below normal for this point in the winter season, there has been enough snow the last few weeks to maintain a snow depth of at least an inch or more since January 7th, 2022.

Current snow cover/snow depth as of Friday February 11. 2022

January ended more than 4.5° below normal. Half of the first ten days of February had a daily high above 40 degrees. These mild temperatures have been slowly chipping away at our current snow depth.

The forecast snow depth is forecast to really drop off by the end of next week when another surge of 40-50 degree weather is forecast to return to CNY by Wednesday, February 16th. There is also not much snowfall in the forecast for the next week as well.

The warmth after next Wednesday should come with rain and wind which are notorious “snow-eaters”.

Forecast snow depth for Monday February 14, 2022

Forecast snow depth for Friday February 18, 2022

ECMWF forecast simulation of total accumulated snowfall over the next 7days 2/11/22-2/18/22

It doesn’t appear the rollercoaster of big temperature swings will end anytime in the near future.