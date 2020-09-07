CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Back on September 7, 1998, a devastating derecho tore through Central New York, causing millions of dollars in damage, and taking two lives.
Twenty years later, in 2018, NewsChannel 9 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske took a look back at the storm.
You can watch the original piece from 1998 here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Labor Day Storm, 20 years later
- News on the Go: 9/7/20
- Champions: 9/7/20
- The List: 9/7/20
- TechBytes: 9/7/20
For more Storm Team news, follow Jim Teske on Twitter @JimTeskeNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App