SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s not perfect/great through Thursday, but not terrible either. We’ve definitely jumped headfirst into fall. Details are below…

Lake showers slowly fizzle Thursday

The stubborn pattern that has brought us lake effect clouds and occasional lake shows much of the week is about to break sown.

A band of lake showers concentrates east of Lake Ontario overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to slowly fizzle as they drop south towards Syracuse during the midday/afternoon as a cold front moves through and shifts our winds.

Expect more sun to develop to finish out Thursday for most of Central New York. High temperatures are similar to what we’ve seen the last few days with 50s to near 60 degree readings.

Quiet end to the week

Behind Thursday’s cold front, high pressure briefly noses its way south from Canada to end the week. This is when we think we have our best chance of seeing more appreciable sun as temperatures remain seasonable.

Rain tries to return for the weekend

Enjoy the quiet, decent weather to round out the week, though, because it appears another storm system may very well impact our weather heading into the weekend.

It now looks like we are on a sharp cut off in the widespread rain across the region with the best chance for widespread rain south of Syracuse. North of Syracuse it likely ends up dry Saturday with even a bit of sun possible.

Beyond that it remains pretty cloudy to end the weekend but just a few scattered showers and areas of drizzle for Sunday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.