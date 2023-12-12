SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Nice out there now, but chillier changes and lake snow are on the way. Find out when below…

Brief shot of cold and lake effect midweek

A cold front slid through this evening with a few rain and snow showers. Behind the front, it turns chillier which triggers a band of lake snow east of Lake Ontario late tonight into Wednesday. Lows drop into the low 30s tonight.

This band of lake snow starts up towards morning and stays east of Lake Ontario through the morning before slowly sliding south Wednesday afternoon as a reinforcing cold front pushes in from the north.

Highs on Wednesday reach the mid-30s, but gusty winds make it feel more like the 20s.

A little snowy for the ride home Wednesday near Syracuse

It appears the band of lake snow will push into the Syracuse area late in the afternoon into the evening likely impacting the Wednesday evening commute. This band of snow should produce reduced visibility at times and potentially slick/sloppy spots on roads, especially side streets for the ride home even if the total amount of snow is only a couple of inches.

Not a big hit of snow for most but…

At this time, it appears most areas see a coating to an inch or two of snow Wednesday/Wednesday night, but higher totals are expected east of Lake Ontario, especially across parts of the Tug Hill where 6+ inches of snow is possible. In these areas there’s a Winter Weather Advisory late tonight into Wednesday.

Another warm up ahead!

As quickly as we chill down, we warm right back up for the last half of the week, especially come Friday. Not only do temperatures rise late this week, 50 or better Friday, but the sun returns too!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on the changeable weather ahead.