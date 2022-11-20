SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect snow will be moving through central New York Sunday. See where we are expecting the snow and how much is expected to fall.

SUNDAY:

Lake effect snow has already started to fall north of Syracuse Sunday morning. The band will become more organized across southern Oswego and northern Oneida counties as we go through the day. Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches an hour are possible. With those high winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, travel will be difficult with limited visibilities along with drifting snow in the heaviest squalls.

The National Weather Service has issued Lake Effect Snow Warnings for Oswego, Oneida, Lewis, and Herkimer counties until 4am Monday. Jefferson County is under a Warning of its own but only until 1 pm Sunday. There are also Winter Weather Advisories for Onondaga and Madison counties. These areas likely won’t get the higher accumulations, but they could see just enough snowfall to create slick road conditions.

A widespread area in Oswego and Oneida Counties in particular will see 6-12 inches of snow with localized amounts approaching two feet in the more persistent bands by midnight Sunday!

While this set up is similar to what dropped heavy snow across these areas Thursday, there is one important difference: It will be cooler this time. That means areas closer to the lake that were above freezing at times and had totals closer to 6 inches Thursday likely end up with a foot or more of snow Sunday.

Outside this main band of lake effect snow, it is mainly dry Sunday but quite windy and chilly. That means wind chills for most Sunday afternoon in the 20s.

By Sunday evening, winds are expected to weaken and shift which will dissipate any lake snow by Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Looking ahead into next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, temperatures look to return to more seasonable numbers in the mid to upper 40s. Outside some scattered snow showers Monday evening north of Syracuse, the weather looks quiet right up to Thanksgiving, not only here in Central New York, but through the Northeast. It is looking very accommodating for any travelers.

Heading home after the holiday is a different story as a deepening area of low pressure and frontal system bring rain toward the East Coast for Friday. On the back side of this system to start the weekend we could be looking at rain showers mixed with some wet snow.

Stay tuned for updates!