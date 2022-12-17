SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow will develop again this weekend. See who has the best chance for the most accumulation below.

Saturday:

With our late week storm heading off the New England coast, much of Central New York sees a quiet start to the weekend. For most, Saturday is a mostly cloudy day with a few snow showers. Temperatures end up above freezing so there is little if any accumulation.

However, with colder air coming off Lake Ontario, we expect some more organized lake effect snow north of Syracuse.

The National Weather Service has a lake effect snow warning in effect for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties until 7PM Monday. Accumulations by early evening should be 4-8 inches.

Saturday Night/Sunday:

With winds not changing much, we would expect lake effect snow to continue north of Syracuse. The air aloft is getting a bit colder so the band should become more productive. Over the Tug Hill, there could be an additional one to two feet of snow during this time. This would likely be in some of the same spots as Saturday.

For the rest of Central New York, it remains relatively quiet under mostly cloudy skies. The west-southwesterly wind should pick up a bit. Temperatures will still be seasonably cool in the low 30s.

Winds do begin to change Sunday night as a trough of low pressure swings through. Winds go into the northwest so that brings the lake effect snow south closer to Syracuse late Sunday night and Monday morning.

This could pose problems for the Monday morning commute.

Stay tuned for more details.