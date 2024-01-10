SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One storm departing Northeast, but we are already starting to focus on our third storm slated to arrive Friday night into Saturday…

Wind slowly winding down

Gusty winds from Wednesday afternoon and early evening continue to ease overnight (thankfully) as cleanup continues in the Auburn and Watertown areas that were hit hardest with strong winds Tuesday evening.

A band of lake snow impacts areas east of Lake Ontario, especially around the Tug Hill where 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected tonight, while the rest of CNY sees little to no snow.

Lake snow ramps up Thursday

We’ll catch a little break from the high wind gusts Thursday, with a much lighter breeze expected.

Thursday is also a little colder, so we’re expecting a persistent band of light to moderate lake effect coming off the east end of Lake Ontario focused on the western part of the Tug Hill.

For this reason, there is a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties (the Tug Hill) from 7pm Wednesday until 1am Friday.

Some spots could get 6-12+” of snow by late Thursday night. Travel may be impacted in northern Oswego County and southern Jefferson County when driving through the snow band, especially east of I-81 as you go up in elevation towards and onto the Tug Hill.

A repeat performance this weekend?

Yup! This next storm we’re watching for Friday night into Saturday is looking like a copy and paste of this most recent storm. It’s taking a similar path into the Great Lakes and throwing the same weather issues into CNY: rain, snow, and wind.

That means look for strong southeast winds develop Friday evening, especially over higher elevations.

Some snow and or mix moves in Friday evening (with a coating to 2 inches possible) but that snow/mix goes over to rain overnight as temperatures rise into the upper 30s to low 40s again.

The one big difference with the Friday night/Saturday storm is that much colder air gets dragged in Saturday into Sunday which opens the door for localized lake effect snow. Right now, the most favored areas for a significant accumulation for the second half of the weekend are places north of Syracuse in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and northern Oneida counties. Stay tuned.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on just how much snow you can expect.