Last month of 2020 is in the books! How did it shake out weather wise for Syracuse?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The first month of 2020 in Syracuse is going to be known for its warmth and lack of snowfall.

It ended up as the 16th warmest December with temperatures running just over 4° above normal. Recently, December 2015, 2016 and 2012 were all warmer than this past December.

Year Avg. Temp 2015 41.1 2006 37.4 2001 36.8 1923 36.4 2011 35.9 1998 35.4 2012 35.3 1996 34.8 1953 34.8 1911 34.8 1928 34.6 1957 34.2

The warmth was highlighted by five days of high temperatures in the 50s. 22 out of the 31 days in this past December ended up with high temperatures at or above normal.

We only had 13.2” of snow in December 2020 which is well below the normal of 32.7” but far from a record for the month. Less than 3” of snow fell in December 2015! Since records have been kept at the airport (1949), December 2020 is 12th least snowiest.

Year Snowfall 2015 2.1” 1994 5.9 2011 6.6” 1965 7.1” 2001 7.3” 1986 8.8” 1949 8.9” 1982 10.9” 1952 11.1” 1959 11.6” 2006 12.1”

Seasonally, Syracuse has yet to crack 3 feet of snow and is running more than 26 inches below normal through this point in the season.

Precipitation for the month in Syracuse was half an inch below normal.

Will CNY feel another warmer than average month in January with not much snow again? Time will tell, but it appears that the temperatures as a whole will be at or above average for the most part through at least the first one to two weeks of 2021.