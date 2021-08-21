LATEST: Hurricane Henri eyes the Northeast, but will it have any impact on CNY?

HURRICANE HENRI:

As of Saturday night, Henri is a category 1 hurricane and is strengthening. It’s moving in a northerly direction and is forecast to continue to do so into Sunday but start to turn northwest as it’s making landfall near Eastern Long Island into Southeastern Connecticut between about 9 am and 2 pm Sunday. Henri is expected to weaken shortly before making landfall as it comes ashore as either a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane.

Either way, significant wind and flood damage is expected across Long Island into Southern New England which likely will extend into Eastern NY too Sunday into Monday.

HURRICANE HENRI CHURNING QUICKLY TO THE NORTH AND STRENGHTENING SATURDAY NIGHT

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST POSITION OF ‘HENRI’ AS IT MAKES, OR SHORTLY AFTER LANDFALL SUNDAY AFTERNOON

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST POSITION OF ‘HENRI’ LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

ABOVE IS THE FORECASTED POSITION OF WHAT’S LEFT OF ‘HENRI’ MONDAY AFTERNOON

Will it impact CNY?

At this point in time, we don’t believe we see major impacts. Thankfully, it looks like the heavy, flooding rain stays to our south and east, over the Catskills and Hudson Valley. The brunt of the tropical storm force winds is to our east too.

Areas east of CNY into the Catskills, Eastern NY, including the Capital Region to New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, Western and Central Massachusetts and possibly Rhode Island could pick up 3 to 7 inches of rain with locally higher amounts Sunday through Monday! Meanwhile, we here in CNY likely will be spectators to most of the rain from ‘Henri’ thankfully after all the rain from the remnants of ‘Fred’ last week!

IF this storm tracks any farther west, then portions of CNY would be impacted with heavy rain. IF this happens, we will be at a greater risk for more flooding Sunday night into Monday.

We will continue to bring you the latest as this storm moves north and closer to New England coast heading into Sunday.