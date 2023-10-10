SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s not perfect/great the next few days, but not terrible either. We’ve definitely jumped headfirst into fall. Details are below…

Remaining cool and breezy

The cool weather will linger through the midweek in Central New York, but the breeze is expected to let up as the week progresses.

Given the cool air aloft and very warm (for early October) Lake Ontario there should continue to be some showers in particular north and west of Syracuse on Wednesday

Highs are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s through the rest of the week which is at or a bit below average for mid-October, while lows will be mainly in the 40s. So yes, no more taste of summer like we had last week. Sorry warm weather lovers.

Quiet end of the week

Other than some leftover showers near the Tug Hill Thursday, the rest of the week is looking fairly dry.

The rain chances are pretty low the rest of the work week.

High pressure briefly noses its way south from Canada to end the week. We think our best chance of seeing some sun as our temperatures remain seasonable.

Rain is back for the weekend

Enjoy the mainly quiet, decent weather, though, because it appears another storm system may very well impact our weather with some rain heading into the weekend. This storm system is closest to us on Saturday so that is when our best chance for a steady rain comes.

Beyond that it remains pretty cloudy to end the weekend but with just scattered showers for Sunday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.