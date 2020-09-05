Mainly dry and a bit cool to start the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

For the most part, high pressure will keep most of CNY and NYS dry. The small downside is after a series of cold fronts, some cooler air is settling into much of the area to start the weekend.

If you have plans to do any camping, the humidity should remain in check. No severe weather is anticipated. The nights look cool and refreshing too!

Now on to the more specifics of the forecast for here in Central New York:

TODAY:

The coolest day of the holiday weekend will be today. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s across the North Country to the low to mid 70s across the Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area.



We’ll have a bit of a westerly breeze, which will cause some extra cloud cover and some lake effect showers this morning east of Lake Ontario. Otherwise most of CNY will be dry much of this Saturday.

There is a weak disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft approaching us late in the day and will pass to our south tonight. Our confidence in this part of the forecast is somewhat low, but there is at least a chance of a few showers after 3 or 4 pm late in the afternoon into tonight as this feature moves close by.

TONIGHT:

Thanks to the aforementioned disturbance and trough of low pressure passes by there could very well be a few showers scooting through the region tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday, thanks to some sun and a little southerly breeze, temperatures start to get warmer. Temperatures are in the low 70s across the North Country and the mid to upper 70s across the Finger Lakes.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

The low pressure system and cold front we’ve been watching for the end of the long weekend looks like it stays west of Lake Erie on Monday, but will probably be close enough for a shower/storm or two late in the afternoon/evening mainly near and west of Syracuse. This will keep the weather dry, warm and muggy. It’s the warmest day with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.