March and it’s BIG swings are not unusual

If there’s one thing we can count on in CNY is that the majority of March’s feature big swings in the weather during the month! The perfect way to refer to the month not only because of college basketball but the weather too is “March Madness”!

So with March starting Monday, we might as well buckle up and get ready for the ride.

First, let’s go over the monthly averages. The average temperature is 34.2 degrees. Snowfall average is nearly 20 inches and precipitation average is just under 3 inches as you can see below.

March can and has featured summery and wintry weather all in the same year across our region. For example take March 2012. Syracuse received about 7 inches of snow in the first 10 days of the month but then a Bermuda High set up and delivered unprecedented warmth to the Eastern U.S.

There was nearly two weeks of consecutive 60+ degree warmth and nearly a week of 70+ degree warmth under a good deal of sunshine too!! That resulted in the warmest March on record by just over two degrees with an average temperature of 46.5 degrees!! Yes, late spring/summer weather for a good week and a half!

On the flip side, March 2014 and 2015 were two of the coldest Marches on record with average temperatures in the mid 20s, or some 20 degrees colder than 2012! The coldest March was back in 1960 when the average temperature was about 24 degrees!

Snowfall average in March is nearly 20 inches, but in 2020 there was only 7″, while back in 2018 there were two significant snowstorms in early and middle part of the month making it the third snowiest March’s on record with 43.6″!

In 2017 a major snowstorm near St. Patrick’s Day dumped two feet of snow contributing to a 30.9″ of snow fell in those years, respectively!

Lastly, when it comes to snowstorms we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the grand daddy of March snowstorms…The Blizzard of ’93 that dumped about 43″ of snow in the middle of the month!!

The extremes for the month of March temperature wise…87 degrees is the warmest temperature ever felt in March back in 1986 on March 30th, while the coldest temperature felt in the month was -16 degrees on March 4th, 1950.

There are some numbers just to give you a little reminder of what March can offer in central New York. Click here if you are curious as to what we are thinking about the first part of this March??