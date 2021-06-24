Mid summer heat & humidity return this weekend & sticks around

After the second cool down in about a week across CNY with highs in the 50s and 60s Tuesday and upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday, Mother Nature is expected to provide a significant warm up late this week into next week. Not only will temperatures be going up but the humidity is expected to climb quite a bit too heading into the weekend and next week.

Why the change back to mid summer conditions? At the surface high pressure off the Eastern Seaboard come the weekend will hold strong and provide an overall southerly flow of very warm/hot and muggier air lasting into at least the start of next week too. Meanwhile, around 25 thousand feet up the jet stream is expected to shift back to the north of the region over the coming days allowing the more intense heat and humidity to build in from the south-southwest.

The end result will be temperatures rising well into the 80s to end this week and to start the weekend before it turns even hotter to end the weekend into the beginning of next week! Highs by Sunday into Monday could very well make the low 90s with high levels of humidity providing us with feel like readings well into the 90s Sunday/Monday!

Rain chances over the weekend into next week will hinge upon how close a weakening cold front approaching from the west gets to us and seemingly flirting with us off and on into next week. At this time it appears the best chances come up for scattered showers and storms developing Saturday, but two of the three long range models are suggesting that Sunday is the better of the two weekend days with little to no rain.

HOW CLOSE WILL COLD FRONT TO THE NORTHWEST GET TO US THIS WEEKEND? FRONT’S POSITION TO US DICTATES CHANCES OF RAIN THIS WEEKEND…

The humidity stays high, and air is going to be quite warm still too heading into next week, but what about the rain chances? Currently, it looks like odds of seeing scattered showers and storms should come up a bit early to mid next week with a weak cold front stalling out nearby, but we shall see how the strong area of high pressure off the East Coast holds up.

If high pressure holds stronger then there is a chance it stays mainly dry much of next week, but if it breaks down and moves a little farther away then it will likely be at least somewhat unsettled much of next week. Stay tuned for updates.