SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re going to take a break from any snow for a while as temperatures get ready to warm back into the 50s. Find out the details below…

More mild air and sunshine returning!

After cracking 40 degrees on Thursday in Syracuse, we are headed for low 50s Friday with mostly sunny skies! In fact, we’ll go out on a limb and say the combination of plenty of sun and low 50s Friday would put it in the running for a Top Ten December day for Syracuse.

With more clouds than not Saturday we only ‘cool’ into the mid to upper 40s, while temperatures probably crack 50 again on Sunday. Normally for mid December our highs should be in the mid 30s.

Staying pretty mild this weekend, but do we stay dry?

A weak cold front falls apart trying to sneak through central New York late Friday night/early Saturday. There could be a shower or two along with more clouds, but temperatures won’t cool much for Saturday and Sunday.

Our next weather system is coming north out of the Gulf of Mexico so it will have plenty of moisture to work with. Normally his time of year a system like this tracking up the coast would throw up a red flag for the potential of accumulation snow but there is no cold air in place. The rain from this system comes in by Sunday evening but perhaps as early as late afternoon. Look for a steady rain Sunday night into Monday.

A cold front moving through late Monday so look for colder air to return so the tail end of this wet weather maker should end as some snow Monday night.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.