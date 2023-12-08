SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – CNY is got a nice taste of something that hasn’t been dished out in a little while…the sun! The temperatures are warmer too! However, we lose the sun and eventually the mild weather as the next storm impacts us starting Sunday. Details below…

A December Thaw settles in

Friday night is a relatively mild night across central New York as you head out for dinner or movie or perhaps some holiday shopping. Temperatures drop through the 40s in the evening and here in Syracuse we are only in the upper 30s for a low late at night.

Our skies will cloud back up overnight but it remains dry.

Any rain or snow?

Over the weekend our chances for rain start to rise.

Saturday looks to be mainly dry. However, we cannot completely rule out a brief passing afternoon shower as we await a cold front to bring us heavier rain.

This happens Sunday as our next storm takes shape and strengthen up the East Coast. Rain showers develop Sunday morning and increase in intensity and coverage as the day goes on. Expect the rain to come down heavy at times Sunday afternoon and evening. There could be some thunder, too.

We could end up with totals of an inch or more of rain by the end of the day. Higher totals occur southeast of Syracuse and Chenango County is under a Flood Watch until Monday afternoon.

Ending as wet snow Sunday night/Monday

A sharp change to colder weather comes Sunday night as the cold front moves through and a changeover to snow occurs.

Several inches of snow are possible by Monday morning with the highest totals over the higher elevations. While snow tapers to snow showers quickly Monday morning, it remains rather cloudy and windy through the day.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on this change back to winter.