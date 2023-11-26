SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The mildest part of the weekend is ahead, but don’t get used to it because another shot of colder air is around the corner. Any snow with the next shot of cold air? Find out below…

Stays mainly quiet and turning milder Sunday

Sunday looks mainly dry, though there could be a shower or two developing after sunset, especially west of Syracuse ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will be a little milder, seasonable, in the low to mid-40s.

Mainly wet, not white Sunday night-Monday am

The mainly rain moving in Sunday evening is part of a couple systems that pass close to central New York Monday. With temperatures in the 40s Sunday, we should expect mainly rain to fall for the majority of CNY, but a bit of snow is probable up over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks Sunday night into the start of Monday.

Lake effect returns next week

However, starting Monday afternoon and night another shot of cold air moves in from Canada and lake effect snow starts up again, mainly north of Syracuse at the beginning.

On Tuesday, the winds may very well shift to more of a northwesterly direction for a short while pushing the lake snow from east of Lake Ontario to southeast of the lake and possibly into the Syracuse area by Tuesday afternoon. There is the potential for a significant accumulation of snow in the most persistent snow, especially near the Tug Hill. Click here for more details.

For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the counties east of Lake Ontario as you can see below…

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.