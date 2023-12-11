SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Just a little more snow shower activity around tonight, but nicer weather is on the way again! Find out when below…

Not much, but still some flakes flying around overnight

While widespread, steady snow departed early Monday morning, occasional lake effect snow showers persisted on Monday and continue into the overnight but are mainly light in nature. The snow tends to shift north as the wind shifts into the southwest. By morning, what is left of the lake effect is near Watertown.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most tonight with a few spots possibly picking upwards of an inch or so mainly across the Tug Hill.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30 with the wind easing up some but remaining fairly steady.

Nice Tuesday!

The sun returns for Tuesday with a steady breeze and highs warming back into the 40s for many, but the wind makes it feel more like the 30s during the afternoon.

Towards sunset Tuesday more clouds roll in with a rain/snow shower or two possible by days end, but most if not all of Tuesday is dry across much of CNY.

Brief shot of cold/lake snow midweek

A cold front slides through Tuesday night with a few rain and snow showers. Behind the front, it turns chillier and triggers a band of lake snow east of Lake Ontario late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This band of lake snow slowly slides south Wednesday as a reinforcing cold front pushes in from the north. It appears the band of lake snow will push into the Syracuse area late in the afternoon into the evening quite possibly impacting the Wednesday evening commute.

At this time, it appears 6+ inches of snow are possible in and around the Tug Hill where there’s a Winter Storm Watch late Tuesday night into Wednesday, while a quick 1 to 3 inches may very well fall east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Tricky Wednesday evening commute?

Roads could turn at least somewhat slick/sloppy with greatly reduced visibility at times to round out Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on the changeable weather ahead.