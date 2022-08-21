SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – More showers and thunderstorms will be passing through Central New York Sunday morning, but don’t go cancelling all your outdoor plans yet.

SUNDAY: An area of low pressure spinning over the state of Michigan will slowly continue its easterly track today. This will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Once this unsettled weather passes by Sunday afternoon, we should have some more dry time and a bit more sunshine. This will allow temperatures to rise into the mid 80s. Not quite as warm as Saturday with that high of 90, but still above average.

Areas along the southern and eastern shore of Lake Ontario may see more showers and storms later this afternoon too, but most of CNY has a good shot at some dry time. Heavy downpours, brief gusts of wind, and lightning will be possible in any storms that pop but should stay below severe limits.

With the lack of rain, The U.S. Drought Monitor does have areas south of Syracuse and the Finger Lakes region under the ‘Abnormally Dry’ or ‘Moderate Drought’ status. Any rain in these areas will be beneficial, even if it falls over the weekend.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

That low will be passing directly over us on Monday bringing more widely scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday. On top of that, dewpoints look to be higher in the mid to upper 60s resulting in very muggy conditions. The severe weather threat looks to be low Monday and Tuesday, but showers and storms will still be present throughout both days.

Thankfully the humidity will decrease towards the midweek, just in time for the start of the New York State Fair! More pleasant weather is expected Thursday, followed by some isolated storms Friday.