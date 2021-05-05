More May snow for parts of CNY this weekend?!

Yes, we had accumulating snow, three tenths of an inch, last May 9th in Syracuse for the 14th time in recorded history! It also happened back in 2010 too. While we don’t think Syracuse sees accumulating snow this time, it will be close.

Here’s an interesting May snow stat for you. The last time Syracuse had measurable snow back to back years in the month of May was wayyyy back in 1907 and 1908 when Syracuse recorded 4.4″, most ever recorded in May, and 1.0″ in 1907 and 1908, respectively! Needless to say, it doesn’t happen that often! Like once in the past almost 115 years!!

Okay, so when could there be accumulating snow in parts of CNY? Late Friday night into Saturday morning primarily across the hills south of Syracuse according to 2 or 3 of the forecast models we look at. So if you are reading this story from hills south and west of Syracuse say around Tully, Pompey, Spafford, Cortland, Moravia, near Ithaca, etc…You MAY wake up to at least an inch or two of snow on the ground Saturday morning!

The rest of CNY around and west of 81 over the lower terrain again will see mainly just a chilly soaking rain with upwards of a half an inch to an inch and possibly a bit more in spots.

Most lower elevations, including Syracuse should just see a cold rain with MAYBE some flakes/ice pellets mixing in at times late Friday night into Saturday morning. Regardless if snow falls or not for you, it is going to feel cold and raw Friday night into Saturday.

The weather should be at least somewhat better for mom Sunday thankfully!