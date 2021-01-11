More snow so far in 2021 for parts of the Deep South compared to CNY!

You know it’s a bad winter for snow lovers when places like Waco, Texas, parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee have seen several more inches of snow than much of Central New York through almost the first half of January!

Yes, 2021 has been quite the bust for snow lovers/winter enthusiasts so far with a measly two inches of snow through the first almost two weeks of the month in Syracuse!!

Sunday into Monday a storm moving across the South deposited up to 8 or 9 inches of snow across parts of Texas and at least 2 to 4 inches across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee! There were well over a hundred thousand people without power due to the weight of the wet snow, and many accidents reported in these areas thanks to the slick conditions. Check out some of the snowfall reports below…

Sorry snow lovers this same system that dumped the snow on the Lonestar State and other parts of the South will be passing by harmlessly to the south of the Northeast and CNY this week thanks to the southern extent of the southern branch of the jet stream.