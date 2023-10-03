SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – High pressure that brought us the nice weather over the weekend and first part of this week will continue to spoil us through at least Thursday! What does this mean? The details are below…

Summer in October continues

The extended period of sunny, dry, and warm weather is expected to take us right through Thursday and to a lesser extent Friday! Temperatures remain well above average, especially by day, and there will be another two days where highs in Syracuse are well above 80 degrees! Yes, 80 degree summer time warmth in October!

More mild, tranquil nights ahead

It’s another mild night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s under a mainly clear sky and areas of valley fog developing overnight south of Syracuse.

Wednesday and Thursday nights will likely be even milder with lows probably not dropping below 60 degrees for many thanks to a breeze and some clouds Thursday night.

Records to be challenged…

The highs some 20 degrees above normal much of this first week of October will push us into record territory the next two days as you can see below.

While not in range of summer mugginess, the humidity is expected to be up at or a bit above 60 degrees through Wednesday before dropping back into the 50s Thursday. On Friday, the dew points may sneak briefly up into the low 60s before not being an issue for the weekend and beyond.

Enjoy this summery weather out there now because big changes are coming. When do the rain chances go up, and a more October feel come about?? Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.