SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a sunny and pleasant Friday across Central New York. Will the beautiful weather stick around for the weekend? Details below…

Another cool night in store

Many of us woke up to temperatures in the 40s this morning, including Syracuse for the first time since June 5th!

Thanks to some high clouds moving in from the east, we expect temperatures will be cool tonight but not quite as cool as it was this morning. Look for more 40sby morning.

CNY pampered this weekend?

We should stay in the 70s for highs this weekend with sunshine filtered by high clouds Saturday morning compliments of Hurricane Lee. With the hurricane on a faster track, it looks like those high clouds move east of Central New York and thin in the afternoon making for a brighter second half of the day.

Consider ourselves lucky here in CNY, because our friends to our east, especially Eastern New England, likely deal with more significant impacts from ‘Lee’.

The end of the weekend is expected to feature some more sun and highs warming to near 75. The clouds thicken in the afternoon on Sunday. There could even be a few showers late in the day south of Syracuse. That is ahead of a cold front that brings better chance for showers Sunday night into Monday.

There is a chance those early week showers are the only rain we see all next week! High pressure starts to build in Tuesday and could stay in control with plenty of sunshine through at least the end of the week.

Stay tuned and keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.