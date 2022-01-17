More winter chill heading our way the rest of January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you hadn’t already guessed it by the bitter cold temperatures lately…winter is here. It looks like it’s here to stay. At least through the rest of January.

Bitter Arctic air which spent much of early winter in Alaska and western Canada, has found its way into the lower 48 states. Including here in Central New York.

We’ve seen daytime high temperatures in the single digits and teens. That’s in spite of a full day of sun.

Some of the nighttime temperatures have dropped into the teens and even 20s below zero.

More than likely, we will see a continuation of the colder than normal temperatures through the rest of January.

The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center

This will mean more visits from some bitterly cold air.

This will also mean more snow. But it’s too early to say if it’s going to be a widespread snowstorm for many of us to enjoy. Or will it mean more localized lake effect snow?

One thing is for sure. If you’re a winter-weather lover, there is more weather likely to your liking over the next couple of weeks.